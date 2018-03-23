MoviePass drops monthly fee to new subscribers

MoviePass announces that it's lowering the price of its annual subscription to $6.94 per month for a limited time

The annual subscription gives moviegoers the ability to attend up to one new movie per day in theaters for a whole year.

MoviePass, which is currently 81% owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY), works at over 91% of theaters in the U.S.

"We believe our business will succeed by granting the public greater access to see movies how they were originally intended to be seen – in theaters," says Helios CEO Ted Farnsworth.

MoviePass has over 2M subscribers.

Source: Press Release