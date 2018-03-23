TRACON Pharma secures $38.7M capital raise; shares off 5%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON -4.9% ) inks agreements with certain investors for the direct sale of stock and warrants yielding gross proceeds of $38.7M.

Specifically, the company will sell 13.7M shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase the stock) and warrants to purchase up to 13.7M shares of common for a combined price of $2.825. The seven-year pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.01 per common share and the six-year warrants will be exercisable at $2.70 per common share.

Net proceeds will fund the continued development of TRC105, working capital and general corporate purposes.