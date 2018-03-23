Corpus Christi seeking ship channel expansion funds to handle crude exports

Corpus Christi, Tex., port officials met with several U.S. lawmakers yesterday to advocate increased funding for a $327M project to expand the Corpus Christi ship channel, which could become the biggest U.S. conduit for crude exports in coming years, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Congress has committed just $13M to finance its $225M portion of the cost of dredging the South Texas ship channel, which would take more than a decade to finish at that rate and waste precious time as oil demand surges overseas, says the chief executive of the Port of Corpus Christi Authority.
Corpus Christi's energy exports have become vital to companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2.9%) and Cheniere Energy (LNG +1.8%), which expect to increase exports of crude and liquefied natural gas in coming years as oil companies produce more crude than domestic refiners can absorb.