Corpus Christi seeking ship channel expansion funds to handle crude exports

Corpus Christi, Tex., port officials met with several U.S. lawmakers yesterday to advocate increased funding for a $327M project to expand the Corpus Christi ship channel, which could become the biggest U.S. conduit for crude exports in coming years, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Congress has committed just $13M to finance its $225M portion of the cost of dredging the South Texas ship channel, which would take more than a decade to finish at that rate and waste precious time as oil demand surges overseas, says the chief executive of the Port of Corpus Christi Authority.