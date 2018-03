At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) rallies 23.2% after Q4 results top estimates by a wide margin.

Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 33.8% of sales after store occupancy costs were leveraged lower. SG&A expenses came in at 18.7% of sales vs. 18.1% a year ago as higher advertising costs factored in.

Seeking Alpha Pro author Michael Rogus called At Home his "single best stock idea" last June when it was trading around $22.50.

