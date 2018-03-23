Noble Group says founder Elman left due to 'amicable differences'

Embattled commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) says this week’s resignation of founder Richard Elman was due to “amicable differences” with the board and senior creditors who are negotiating a crucial debt restructuring.

The clarification comes days after a leading Noble shareholder filed a lawsuit in Singapore against the company and some of its former and current senior executives, including Elman, alleging they inflated Noble’s assets.

Under the proposed restructuring deal, Noble is seeking to cut its senior debt in half and hand over 70% of the restructured business to creditors.