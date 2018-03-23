Vericel's MACI shows long-term treatment benefit in patients with knee cartilage defects

Results from the extension phase of the late-stage SUMMIT study assessing Vericel's (VCEL -1.9% ) MACI in patients with damaged/eroded knee cartilage demonstrated a sustained treatment effect. The data were just published in the journal Sports Medicine.

The three-year follow-up period from the two-year formal study showed that improvements observed during the initial treatment period were maintained at the end of year five.

MACI consists of a patient's own (autologous) cells that are expanded in the laboratory and placed onto a bio-resorbable (can be broken down in the body) porcine-derived collagen membrane. The engineered tissue is then surgically placed over the damaged/defective area. Multiple implants can be used if there is more than one defect. It is the first product that uses the process of tissue engineering to grow cartilage cells on a scaffold to gain FDA approval (December 2016).

