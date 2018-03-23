Congo rejects proposal to soften new mining code

Democratic Republic of Congo’s mining minister rejects a proposal by mining companies to soften some provisions in the country's new mining code in exchange for higher royalties.

Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD) executive Willem Jacobs, speaking on behalf of mining companies operating in Congo, had asked the government to respect current 10-year exemptions to changes to fiscal and customs agreements for existing projects and to scrap a 50% windfall profit tax that would apply if commodity prices rise above certain levels.

Major foreign investors in the country including Randgold, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), China Molybdenum (OTCPK:CMCLF) and Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) say the new code will scare off investment and violate existing agreements.