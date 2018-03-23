Cowen: Discovery class spread will narrow after Scripps deal

The spread between shares of Discovery Class A stock (DISCA +0.1%) and Class C shares (DISCK +0.1%), currently about 8%, should start to narrow after the company's issuance of 100M class C shares, Cowen says.
That's part of the company's takeover of Scripps Networks, Aaron Glick writes, saying the market should reward the increased liquidity in the C shares -- and that creates a near-term opportunity for long DISCA holders to roll into a more liquid DISCK. (h/t Bloomberg)
Class A shares carry voting rights and Class C don't. As with other companies in John Malone's orbit, Discovery has a supervoting B class (DISCB -0.7%).