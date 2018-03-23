Analyst expects foldable iPhone in 2020; new iPad coming next week?

Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could release a foldable iPhone in 2020.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan cites checks that “suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch.”

Mohan expects this fall’s iPhones to “be largely unchanged” for the OLED versions except for the size changes.

New iPad: Apple is holding an education-focused event in Chicago next week, and Bloomberg sources say the company could launch low-cost iPads alongside educational software.

According to Futuresource Consulting, Apple accounted for 17% of Q3 mobile computing shipments to American students from kindergarten to high school. Google held 60% of the market and Microsoft held 22%.

A new, low-cost MacBook is expected soon but likely won’t be ready for next week. The laptop is rumored to have a cost less than $1,000.