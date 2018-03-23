NOVA Chemicals says teaming with Energy Transfer on ethylene export project

NOVA Chemicals says it has signed an MoU with Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +0.1% ) for a potential joint venture to develop an ethylene export terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and will seek market commitment for an anticipated start-up of the terminal by mid-2020.

The project would connect the Lone Star natural gas liquids storage facility at Mont Belvieu, Tex., where NOVA's ethylene hub operates, and the Louisiana ethylene market to the export facility via existing pipelines already approved for ethylene transportation.

NOVA says the terminal would have the capability to export 800K metric tons/year of ethylene to the global market.