Dropbox up 40% after IPO; Box -5.2%

Dropbox (Pending:DBX) pops over 40% in its IPO debut with an opening price of $29.

The $756M IPO had 36M shares priced at $21 yesterday. The company debuted with an initial market cap of over $8B.

A CNBC source says the IPO was 25 times oversubscribed, echoing a Reuters report from early in the week that led to an increased price range.

Dropbox is now the largest tech IPO since Snap last year and provides a more favorable launch environment for the upcoming Spotify debut.

Competitor Box (NYSE:BOX) drops 5.2% to $21.59 on Dropbox’s strong start.

