Ferroglobe -20% as silicon metal found not to injure U.S.

Ferroglobe (GSM -20.7% ) plunges after the U.S. International Trade Commission determines that silicon metal imports from Australia, Brazil, Kazakhstan and Norway does not cause injury to U.S. industry.

The determination is a reversal of a preliminary finding from the Department of Commerce that silicon metal imports from the countries were dumped and subsidized into the U.S.

While a negative headline for the stock, Stifel maintains its Buy rating on GSM as underlying silicon metal market fundamentals remain positive and prevailing silicon metal prices are not reflective of an anticipated decision on the trade cases (source: Briefing.com).