Scripps chief responds to GAMCO's third board nomination

As part of an additional proxy filing, E.W. Scripps (SSP -0.8% ) CEO Adam Symson included a communication to certain employees in response to a competing board slate from GAMCO.

Against the backdrop of strategic changes, "one of our largest shareholders has nominated three people to run for our board of directors in competition with our three candidates," he writes.

Mario Gabelli's GAMCO had nominated Vincent Sadusky and Colleen Birdnow Brown, and added a nomination of former Citadel Communications COO Raymond Cole.

"Board candidate challenges are not uncommon in today’s business world, but usually they come with a consistent rationale from the nominating shareholder about what the company could be doing better," Symson writes. "This shareholder has not articulated a compelling alternative strategy for the company.

"We believe we are making the right decisions for the future of our company," he adds, pointing to improving short-term performance in Local Media (via cost-cutting and service centralization), extending brands onto emerging platforms, exploring the acquisition of value-adding TV stations, and seeking a new owner for its 34 radio stations.