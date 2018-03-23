Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific awards Booz Allen a five-year, $78M cumulative IDIQ contract

SSC Pacific awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH -0.1% ) a five-year, cumulative value $78M indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract in November 2017 to provide engineering and support services for network and information systems technology programs.

“We are delighted to expand our role with SSC Pacific to help the Navy build the next generation of warfighting capabilities, critical to neutralize threats to U.S. national security,” said Brian Abbe, senior vice president at Booz Allen. “Backed by our team of experienced digital technologists and engineers, we will work with SSC Pacific to equip U.S. warfighters with innovative C4I solutions. We look forward to continuing Booz Allen’s near 80-year legacy as a trusted U.S. Navy partner in support of digital transformation.”

