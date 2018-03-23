Ireland chooses managers for Apple taxes; Tim Cook heading to China

Ireland chooses the investment firms it wants to collect $18.5B in disputed back taxes from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Ireland tapped Amundi, BlackRock Investment Management, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to manage the money, which will go into an escrow account until Apple’s appeal process is complete. Bank of New York Mellon will administer the fund.

The European Commission ruled in 2016 that Apple received unfair tax advantages from Ireland. Last fall, the Commission said it would take Ireland to the European Court of Justice for not collecting the money.

CEOs go to China: Apple CEO Tim Cook is among the tech leaders heading to China this weekend for the China Development Forum. Cook will co-chair the Forum.

The event was scheduled well before President Trump hit China with $60B in import tariffs, but that will change the conversations and climate.

Apple shares are down 0.4% to $168.10.

Previously: Analyst expects foldable iPhone in 2020; new iPad coming next week? (March 23)