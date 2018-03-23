Boeing wins $678M order from All Nippon Airways for 777 freighters

Boeing (BA +1.8% ) says Japan's All Nippon Airways has placed an order for two 777 freighters valued at $678M according to list prices.

All Nippon Airways, which will become the first airline in Japan to operate 777 freighters, says it plans to fly its new planes on international routes, particularly to Asia, China and North America.

Separately, Boeing has lost a lawsuit against Denmark which related to the government’s decision to buy Lockheed Martin’s (LMT +3.1% ) F-35 Lightning II combat jets rather than BA's F/A 18 Super Hornets.

BA shares are higher following its decision to end its trade case over the sale of Bombardier's CSeries jets to U.S. carriers.