Qualcomm re-elects directors at annual meeting

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholders re-elected 10 directors to the board during today’s annual meeting.

The lead-up to the vote was dramatic with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) originally nominating a full slate of its own nominees then Qualcomm delaying the meeting due to a government investigation into the takeover attempt. President Trump blocked the deal on national security concerns.

Last week, Qualcomm shrunk its board from 11 to 10 members after former chairman Paul Jacobs pushed to take the company private.

Qualcomm shares are down 1.5% .

Broadcom shares are down 0.7% .

Previously: Qualcomm board meeting to discuss "fate" of former CEO (update) (March 16)

Previously: Bloomberg: Broadcom on course to win Qualcomm board (March 5)

Previously: Broadcom responds to CFIUS investigation, delayed Qualcomm meeting (March 5)