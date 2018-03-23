GE's businesses worth at least 25% more than estimated, analyst says

A potential breakup of General Electric (GE -0.7% ) likely undervalues its businesses by 25% or more than previously estimated, according to analysts at Melius Research.

Previous sum-of-the-parts evaluations of GE's individual businesses cast doubt on whether a fire sale of GE's assets would even fetch today's price at ~$13.28/share, but Melius says spinoffs from U.S. industrial companies return twice the value of the broader stock market, which would imply a more optimistic forecast for GE.

Such spinoffs have "historically created outsized value," Melius says, removing the bureaucratic culture that comes with a large conglomerate., thus "even with lackluster" spinoffs, employees are reinvigorated and able to achieve greater efficiency than were ever probable under the conglomerate.

Spinoffs also are helped by "the scrutiny of a new shareholder base," according to Melius.