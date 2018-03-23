BofA pays $42M to settle with NY regulator

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) investment bank misled clients on details about their trading activity, which led to an investigation by the New York state recently.

The Merrill Lynch arm had trading agreements with electronic liquidity providers such as Citadel Securities, Knight Capital and Madoff Securities that were hidden from customers, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

The bank "systematically concealed from its clients over a five-year period that it was secretly routing its clients’ orders for equity securities to such firms for execution," Schneiderman said.

The bank’s behavior made its electronic trading services appear safer and more sophisticated than they really were, Schneiderman added.