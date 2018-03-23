U.S. total rig count rises by 6; oil rigs post eighth gain in nine weeks

The total U.S. rig count rose by 5 to 995, following last week's increase of 6, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

The number of active oil rigs rose by 4 to 804, posting its eighth increase in nine weeks and matching last week's gain, while gas rigs gained 1 to 190; one rig was classified as miscellaneous.

