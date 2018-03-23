TiGenix's Cx601 OK'd in Europe

TiGenix (TIG +0.8% ) and planned acquirer Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF)(OTCPK:TKPYY) announce that the European Commission has approved Alofisel (darvadstrocel), previously known as Cx601, for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in adult patients with non-active/mildly active luminal Crohn's disease whose fistulas have not responded to at least one conventional or biologic therapy.

Takeda, the owner of ex-U.S. rights to the stem cell therapy, announced its intention to acquire TiGenix for ~€520M in cash in January. Approval in Europe triggers a €15 million milestone payment from Takeda and satisfies one of the conditions of its bid.

