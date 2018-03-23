Stocks edge higher as Trump signs $1.3T spending bill

Stocks turn higher after Pres. Trump signs the $1.3T spending bill passed by Congress, hours after threatening to veto it over dissatisfaction with its immigration provisions; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.1% after spending much of the day in the red.

Trump says he signed the legislation for national security reasons, as it authorizes a major increase in military spending.

