Bloomberg: Rolls-Royce engine problem extends from Boeing to Airbus A330

Glitches with Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY) engines that have hampered Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 787 widebody jet also are a problem for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A330neo model, Bloomberg reports.

Rolls-Royce’s Trent 7000 turbine, the only one available on the Airbus plane, shares the durability problems afflicting the Trent 1000 from which it was developed, according to the report.

The turbine issue is a setback for Airbus as it seeks to win new deals for the already slow-selling A330neo, a plane distinguished from the original A330 chiefly by its upgraded engines.