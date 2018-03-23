Whole Foods confirms layoffs following Amazon acquisition

A Whole Foods spokeswoman tells CNBC the grocer has cut staff after its acquisition by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Key part of the statement: “While we continue to grow in many areas, we recently determined a need to better align staffing, This decision was not made lightly and we are working closely with impacted Team Members to help them find new roles within the company.”

Business Insider obtained a copy of an employee conference call yesterday that announced layoffs spanning the in-store marketing and graphic design departments.

The information echoes an earlier WSJ report that over a dozen execs and senior managers have left since the acquisition was announced last year.

Amazon shares are down 1.8% to $1,517.62.

