MLPX, Dominion Midstream upgraded at Morgan Stanley

MPLX (MPLX +1.6% ) is higher after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $40 price target, saying it is not affected by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's tax ruling on MLPs.

MPLX eliminated its incentive distribution rights earlier this year, which allowed it to reset its financial policy, which Stanley says means it is now "relatively advantaged" vs. peers, with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.6x at year-end 2017 and a financing plan that does not require equity issuance.

Stanley also upgrades Dominion Midstream Partners (DM -0.6% ) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $17 price target even though the MLP is "substantially" exposed to the tax changes via Questar Gas, Carolina Gas and Iroquoi.