Qualcomm directors face tepid vote and more from the annual meeting

Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) re-elected board only had tepid support at today’s annual meeting, according to Reuters sources.

While some directors were elected with over 50% of the vote, others received support in the 40% range.

Qualcomm says it believes the bid for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) remains on track for Chinese approval but notes that China’s business environment is hard to predict among the growing trade tensions.

CEO Steve Mollenkopf reiterates the company’s strategic plans, originally released when the company was fighting off the Broadcom takeover attempt, with EPS from $6.75 to $7.50 for FY19. But that performance requires the closing of the NXP deal, settling the ongoing legal dispute with Apple, and reducing costs by $1B.

When a shareholder asked if the company plans to return any or all of its offshore cash to investors, CFO George Davis responds that money is earmarked for the NXP deal.

Qualcomm shares are down 1.2% .

NXP shares are down 0.3% .

