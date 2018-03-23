KGI Securities analyst sees Apple Pencil sales doubling in 2018

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pencil shipments will double this year to 9M to 10M, up from an estimated 4M to 4.5M last year.

Kuo thinks Apple will add Pencil support to the low-cost iPad expected to launch at an education-focused event next week.

Pencil is currently supported on a few different iPad models but the lower cost iPad could have higher sales. Kuo predicts it will account for 70% of iPad sales through 2018.

Apple shares are down 0.53% to $167.96.

