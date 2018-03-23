Uber's direct loan succeeds with $250M increase

The term loan B arranged by Uber (Private:UBER) for itself was increased by $250M to $1.5B, according to Reuters.

Uber placed the seven-year new-money loan directly through its capital markets team rather than banks.

Uber sought the loan to help its rapid cash burn. The company hopes to go public next year.

The loan increase came despite an Uber self-driving vehicle fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday. After the news broke, Uber revised its loan commitment deadline up to March 21, a day earlier than the original deadline.

