Stocks turn sharply lower

A modest bounce for the major averages has quickly deteriorated in afternoon action, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) now off 1.5% and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) 1.7% . The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) is lower by 1.2% .

Outperforming today is the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) thanks to a 2.5% jump in the price of crude oil. Hardest hit alongside tech is the financial sector (XLF -2.6% ), led by the banks (KRE -3% ), (KBE -2.9% ).

The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.82%.