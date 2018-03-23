Stocks turn sharply lower

A modest bounce for the major averages has quickly deteriorated in afternoon action, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) now off 1.5% and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) 1.7%. The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) is lower by 1.2%.
Outperforming today is the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) thanks to a 2.5% jump in the price of crude oil. Hardest hit alongside tech is the financial sector (XLF -2.6%), led by the banks (KRE -3%), (KBE -2.9%).
The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.82%.
Update: Closing down 2.1% on the session, the S&P 500 has its worst week in more than two years, losing 5.9%. The Nasdaq was off 2.4% today and more than 7% for the week.
