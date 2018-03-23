Gold rallies to five-week high on safe-haven buying

Gold futures climbed 1.7% today to $1,349.90/oz., their highest finish in five weeks and wrapping up a weekly gain of nearly 3%, amid the rising threat of a trade war between the U.S. and China.

The looming trade dispute has caused “stock markets worldwide to fall, bond yields to decline, and the U.S. dollar to weaken - all of those being factors that are positive for gold,” Commerzbank analysts say.

The Trump tariffs combined with the appointment of foreign policy hardliner John Bolton as new U.S. national security advisor and the Fed “dialing down hawkish sentiment” should extend gold’s rally “into next week and perhaps beyond as all three of the week’s events have staying power," says Michael Kosares, founder of gold broker USAGOLD.

While the broader market slumps heading into today's close, precious metals miners are on the rise: ABX +3.2% , GG +4.8% , NEM +3.1% , KGC +6.5% , AU +6.6% , AEM +4.7% , IAG +2.4% , GOLD +4.7% , FNV +2.2% , WPM +1.7% .

