Samsung expands its board, adds independent members

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) expands the size of its board to 11 and adds three new independent members.

The three new members include a Korean-American tech entrepreneur, a semiconductor expert/university professor, and a female legal expert from South Korea, who is only the second female to ever serve as a Samsung director.

The board previously had nine Korean male directors with five independent members. There are now six independent directors.

The changes came after investors called for stronger governance and a shift away from prioritizing the ruling Lee family.

