Eagle Materials upped to Buy at Longbow as potential takeout candidate

Eagle Materials (EXP +4.6% ) is higher after Longbow Research upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $133 price target, citing "improving wallboard and cement fundamentals, along with the [sum-of-the-parts] analysis and breakup valuation."

The firm says higher wallbaord prices are offsetting lower Q1 volumes that were hurt by hurricanes, pre-purchasing ahead of price increases and bad weather.

Longbow also cites an improvement in cement supply and demand over the next 1-2 years; potential cement and wallboard consolidation; wallboard cost advantages, optionality around fracking sand profits; and a potential breakup of the company.