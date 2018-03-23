TransCanada unveils rate settlement for NGTL gas pipeline system

TransCanada (TRP -0.4% ) says its NOVA Gas Transmission subsidiary reached a negotiated settlement with shippers that fixes operating, maintenance and administration costs at a total of $455M for 2018-19, creating certainty over rates at a time when the pipeline operator is expanding the system.

TRP says the settlement covers NGTL system operating costs including return on equity and depreciation, and includes a mechanism that incentivizes the company to remain focused on cost management, operating efficiencies and system reliability.

NGTL has filed an application with Canada's National Energy Board for approval of the settlement.