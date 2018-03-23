Facebook joins market lower: Cambridge audits, Musk pages

With the market turndown this afternoon, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is 3.2% lower in a resumption of a near-weeklong downdraft.

In developments today, The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has been granted a warrant to search the offices of Cambridge Analytica, Sky News says. On Monday, Facebook auditors set to go over Cambridge's records were ordered to stand down while the government sought its own warrant.

The research firm says it's undertaking its own third-party audit for data verification.

Meanwhile, pressed on Twitter in response to the "#DeleteFacebook" movement, SpaceX (Private:SPACE) chief Elon Musk said he'd delete the firm's page on Facebook -- "I didn't realize there was one. Will do," he said -- and Tesla's page as well.

In further discussion on Twitter, he says "Instagram’s probably ok imo, so long as it stays fairly independent. I don’t use FB & never have, so don’t think I’m some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow.

"We’ve never advertised with FB. None of my companies buy advertising or pay famous people to fake endorse. Product lives or dies on its own merits."

Facebook says it's reviewing an invitation for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, while Senators on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee say they need him to testify to restore "lost trust."