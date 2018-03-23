DBV closes $173M equity offering

DBV Technologies (OTC:DBVTF) has closed its global offering of an aggregate of 3,527,752 ordinary shares yielding gross proceeds of ~$150M.

The capital raise consisted of a public offering of 2,784,030 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $21.26 per ADS (each ADS represents 1/2 of an ordinary share) representing 1,392,015 ordinary shares.

Concurrently, there was a private placement of 2,135,737 ordinary shares in Europe at €34.71 each.

Underwriters over-allotment was an additional 320,360 ordinary shares and 417,604 ADSs.

Total proceeds including underwriters' full exercise was $172.5M. Closing date is Monday, March 26.