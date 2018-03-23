Surface Oncology on deck for IPO

Cambridge, MA-based Surface Oncology (OTC:SURF) is approaching its U.S. debut with the filing of an S-1.

The clinical-stage immuno-oncology firm develops next-generation cancer therapies that it says will perform better than first-gen offerings like checkpoint inhibitors by virtue of targeting the tumor microenvironment with multiple antibody generation platforms in parallel.

Lead candidate is SRF231 which targets a cancer cell surface protein called cluster of differentiation 47 (CD47). A Phase 1 study began last month with preliminary data expected in H1 2019. Next up is SRF373 which targets CD73. Collaboration partner Novartis (NYSE:NVS) filed an IND last month. A Phase 1 study should commence this year.

2017 Financials ($M): Collaboration Revenue: 12.8 (+93.9%); Operating Expenses: 58.8 (+139.0%); Net Loss: (45.4) (-159.4%); Cash Consumption: (12.4) (-129.0%).