ComScore drops long-delayed SEC filings in catch-up

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has filed long-delayed quarterly and annual statements after a few years of irregularities that led to multiple delays and delisting.

Accounting questions began to be raised in 2015, and the company said in March 2016 it would miss a deadline to file its 10-K annual report over "potential accounting matters" and suspend its dividend and stock repurchases.

"This is the first periodic report filed by comScore covering periods after September 30, 2015," the company notes in a just-filed 10-K.

And while comScore isn't filing certain amendments, the new 10-K offers restatements and corrections going back as far as 2013.

The company will provide a business update in a conference call Monday at 8 a.m. ET.

Annual filing for year ended Dec. 31, 2017

Quarterly filing for quarter ended March 31, 2017

Quarterly filing for quarter ended June 30, 2017

Quarterly filing to quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017