Stocks sink in biggest weekly decline in more than two years

Stocks sold off in the final two hours of trade to close with steep losses, wrapping up the worst weekly percentage decline for the three major indexes since January 2016.

The Dow sank to its lowest level since last November and now is 11.5% below its 52-week high in January, while the S&P 500 slumped to its weakest close since early February and is barely above its 200-day simple moving average (2,585); for the week, the Dow dropped 5.7%, the S&P sank 5.9% Nasdaq fell 6.5%.

"People are a little worried ahead of the weekend," says Patrick Kernan of Cardinal Capital. "You can see that people have been buying a little bit of the options that expire next week, which would give you a little protection over the weekend."

"The market has been priced for perfection... and that leaves the market vulnerable to surprises. In this case, it's trade," says Baird chief investment strategist Bruce Bittles. "We had that steep sell-down in February, which creates a lot of downside momentum and until that momentum is broken, it's still the driving force."

All 11 S&P sectors finished lower today, with the financials (-3%), tech (-2.7%) and health care (-2.1%) leading the retreat; energy was the day's top performer, helped by a 2.4% rise in WTI crude to $65.87/bbl, but still finished with a loss of 0.6%.

For the week, techs tumbled 7.6%, financials fell 7.1%, health care lost 6.7%, and industrials slid 5%; energy fell only 0.8%.

Treasury prices rose slightly, sending the 10-year yield lower by a basis point to 2.82% and the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.26%.