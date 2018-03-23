CVR Energy CFO Ball to resign

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) says Susan Ball, the CFO and Treasurer for CVR Energy, the general partner of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) and the general partner of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN), will resign from each of the positions effective April 17; no explanation is provided, and no successor is named.

Ball has held the positions since 2012 after serving five years as VP, chief accounting officer and assistant treasurer.

Prior to the formation of CVR Energy in 2007, Ball served in the same capacity for Coffeyville Resources, now a CVR Refining subsidiary.