Boeing nears widebody jet order from American after Airbus ends talks

Boeing (NYSE:BA) appears near a deal to secure a contested aircraft supply contract from American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) tells Bloomberg it ended talks with the carrier to sell its A330neo jetliner after saying it was unwilling to match Boeing's price offer for its 787 Dreamliner.

AAL said in January that it was considering the re-engined A330 and 787-9 as possible replacements for 22 A350s ordered more than a decade ago, but the end of talks with Airbus means the carrier apparently is set to buy more Boeing 787s, according to the report.

AAL says it has not yet made a final decision.