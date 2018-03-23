Facebook working to calm ad partners amid privacy scandal

After a week in which its stock fell 12% , Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is eager to calm its ad partners, and The Wall Sreet Journal notes the company's been reaching out to major agencies, trade bodies and marketers to reassure them it's auditing apps and protecting data.

An ad event hosted by Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) Thrusday featured Facebook's presentation of its action plan, the paper notes. The company's also reached out to WPP and Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUY).

"This is completely separate from anything on the advertising side," Facebook's Carolyn Everson reportedly told the Omnicom clients, emphasizing the recent privacy questions are specific to years-old app developer access.

The company's also amping up marketing efforts to get more information on transparency to users and communicate the ways the platform is being used for good.

Several marketers are pulling advertising at least temporarily as the company works on its privacy controls.