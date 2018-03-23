Russia said to decide oil production hike by Exxon-led project by end-April

A decision on whether to allow the Exxon Mobil-led (XOM -0.8% ) Sakhalin-1 project in Russia to raise oil production is expected by the end of April, a spokesman for Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources tells Reuters.

An increase in production would have jeopardized Russia's commitments under the global deal to curb oil output by the end of 2018.

Traders say Sokol loading plans for April and May were initially planned at 12 and 11 cargoes, but were cut to 10 and 9 cargoes respectively, and loadings in June were lowered to 9 cargoes from an initial 12, Reuters reports.