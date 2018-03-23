New Jersey AG asks court to reject eminent domain for PennEast pipeline

New Jersey’s attorney general today asked a U.S. District Court to reject a request by PennEast Pipeline to condemn state property interests in preserved land for its proposed natural gas pipeline.

PennEast is seeking to seize 149 - including ~50 preserved lands - of the 211 properties in the path of the proposed pipeline in New Jersey, lands the company says it needs to build its 120-mile, $1B pipeline that will deliver gas from the Marcellus shale to customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The company expects the project to enter service in 2019 after a seven-month construction phase; the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved construction in January.

PennEast is a joint venture owned equally, with 20% stakes each, by units of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) and UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI); companies with contracts to use the project include units of NJR, SJI, SO, Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).