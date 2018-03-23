Bernstein disappointed by Broadcom-Qualcomm collapse

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is going to turn out just fine, and will actually be easier to own without the overhang of a Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) buyout drama -- but that doesn't mean that it shouldn't have gotten the deal anyway, says Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon.

The government's case via CFIUS was "nonsense" and "complete twaddle," Rasgon writes. Broadcom wasn't taking a "slash and burn" approach to R&D, and it looks like the company was set to win the proxy fight.

“By invalidating Broadcom's board slate, the US government has effectively revoked the rights of Qualcomm's long-suffering shareholders to vote for change (indeed, it almost feels like Qualcomm shareholders have been asked to effectively subsidize U.S. government policy)," Rasgon writes.

He also wonders whether Qualcomm's deal for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) even makes sense now, and calls former chairman Paul Jacobs' go-private run "farcical."

Berstein had set a price target of $325 on Broadcom in December; shares closed today at $242.48.

