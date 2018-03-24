Facebook shares now a bargain - Barron's

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) lost $75B in market value this week, and shares are now priced as "scornfully" as cigarette and gun makers, but there’s still plenty to like about the stock, Barron’s says.

Revenue is still growing more than 5x as fast as S&P 500 stocks; its profit margin is 3x as high.

30% of the world’s population uses Facebook, and there’s little evidence so far of widespread user revolt.

Shares could climb 25% or more over the next year to $200. At that price, it would still be trading at a reasonable 23x next year’s earnings consensus.