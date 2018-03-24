'Black Panther' becomes biggest domestic superhero film of all time

The latest milestone for Black Panther (NYSE:DIS): becoming North America's top-grossing superhero film of all time.

The film passed the $623.4M drawn by fellow Marvel title The Avengers today and became the fifth-highest grossing film of all time domestically, behind just Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic and Jurassic World.

The latest of the film's many record achievements is the more unprecedented for being a major-studio tentpole featuring a virtually all-black cast.

Pacific Rim Uprising (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is trying to become the first film to knock Black Panther off a five-week perch at the top, drawing $10.4M in Friday estimates to Black Panther's $4.4M. The new film is tracking toward a $25M weekend and is likely to take the top spot come Monday.

On a worldwide basis, The Avengers has $1.52B in grosses to Black Panther's $1.21B.