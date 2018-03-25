Hiring trends indicate revenue upside in these four medical equipment companies

A recent report from Wells Fargo's Lawrence Biegelsen tracks four medical equipment companies he covers for sales force hiring and attrition trends using publicly available LinkedIn data.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) led the way with gross hiring up 10%, followed by Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) up 8%, K2M (NASDAQ:KTWO) up 6% and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) up 4%.

Wells notes that NUVA has indicated it plans to make hiring investments in 2018. In the U.S., NUVA will hire selectively in markets where they already have a strong hold and additional sales reps can further their current penetration.