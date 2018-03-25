China talks tough on trade war

|By:, SA News Editor

The U.S. has flouted trade rules with an inquiry into intellectual property and China will defend its interests, Vice Premier Liu He told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a telephone call.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) rake in huge revenues from China each year and will see their global interests damaged in a trade war, according to a the front page of the Saturday overseas edition of the People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN