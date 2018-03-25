Protests for gun control nationwide

Hundreds of thousands of young people and their supporters gathered in rallies in Washington and across the nation on Saturday to demand tighter gun laws.

The student-led March for Our Lives aimed to ride momentum for activism that began in February after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"Politicians: either represent the people or get out. Stand with us or beware, the voters are coming," Cameron Kasky, a 17-year-old junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, told the crowd.

Related tickers: AOBC, RGR, OLN, SPWH, VSTO, AAXN, DGLY