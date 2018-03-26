Futures rally amid cooling trade tensions

The Trump administration last week sent a letter to Chinese economic overseer Liu He setting out specific requests to help cut China's trade surplus with the U.S., WSJ reports.

Those included seeking a tariff cut on U.S. automobiles, more Chinese purchases of U.S. semiconductors and greater access to China’s financial sector by American companies.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is also weighing a trip to Beijing to pursue the negotiations.

U.S. futures: Dow +0.9% ; S&P 500 +1% ; Nasdaq +1.2% .

